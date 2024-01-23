MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.81. 267,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,476. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $322.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

