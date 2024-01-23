MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.30. 391,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,656. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.42 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

