MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,370. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $487.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.15. The company has a market cap of $375.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

