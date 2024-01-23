MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,486. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $800.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.