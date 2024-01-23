MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. 10,732,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,505,695. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

