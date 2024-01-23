MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 72,214 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 30,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,929. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

