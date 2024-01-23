MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after buying an additional 890,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TPR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 1,043,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,835. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.