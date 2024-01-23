MGO One Seven LLC Buys 3,199 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 38.3% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 852,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.15.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

