MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,445 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.81. The stock had a trading volume of 610,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,244. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.62.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

