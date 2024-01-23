MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Down 5.5%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 5,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $587.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $27.06 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $281,773.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

