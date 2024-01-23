Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is SP Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,077 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 17.7% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $157,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,571,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $390.35.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.51.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

