Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $7,764,000. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,931,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,803,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.