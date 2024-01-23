Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,669,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

