Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 37,481,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,216,684. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 289.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

