Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 60.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 109,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,243,115.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,094,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,020,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 237,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,600 over the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

