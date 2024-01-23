Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

