Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,933.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 569,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,229,000 after buying an additional 562,108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,571,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

