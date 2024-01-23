Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries accounts for 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,972 shares of company stock worth $1,710,465 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $68.92. 679,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,689. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

