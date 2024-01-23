Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $11,829,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 56.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 533,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 192,470 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 95.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 238,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

