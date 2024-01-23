Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. 15,709,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,383,419. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

