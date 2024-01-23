Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.40. The company had a trading volume of 228,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,801. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day moving average is $178.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

