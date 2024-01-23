Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 125 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.94 and its 200-day moving average is $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

