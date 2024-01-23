Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 4,501 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 849,949 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 656,951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,403,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

MLCO stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

