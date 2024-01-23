Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.52

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 266499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Company Profile

In related news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. In related news, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Also, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.