Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.52

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 266499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Mega Uranium Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.
Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Mega Uranium
Mega Uranium Company Profile
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
