Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.34. 5,058,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,593. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

