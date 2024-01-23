MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Up 7.4%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.14. 67,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 122,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $778.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 5,916,816 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,004,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 229,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $15,920,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

