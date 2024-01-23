McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,033 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $372,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after buying an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $485.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.06 and its 200-day moving average is $443.49. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.