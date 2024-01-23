Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

