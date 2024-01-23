MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

