Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

