Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

