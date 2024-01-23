MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

