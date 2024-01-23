Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 34,458 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,458 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after buying an additional 320,915 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

