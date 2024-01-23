Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $738,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $630.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $632.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.82 and its 200-day moving average is $540.25.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
