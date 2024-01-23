Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $763,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

