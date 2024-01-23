Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,830 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

