Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 51.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $439.70 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $412.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

