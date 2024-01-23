Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. 595,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,457. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

