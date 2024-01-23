Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. 56,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

