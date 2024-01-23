Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,391. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.37. The firm has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $24,690,269. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

