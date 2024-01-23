Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,271 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,395 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.