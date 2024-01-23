Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $958,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.02. The company had a trading volume of 640,094 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.