Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,678 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

