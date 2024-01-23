Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.92. The stock had a trading volume of 824,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

