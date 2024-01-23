Machina Capital S.A.S. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $154.57.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

