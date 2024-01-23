Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 60,204 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

