Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 35,075 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after acquiring an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WBD opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.