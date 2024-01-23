Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 35,075 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after acquiring an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.2 %
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 gene editing stocks to keep on your 2024 watchlist
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Johnson & Johnson’s stock price is at a critical turning point
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 IoT stocks staging a 2024 tipping-point year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.