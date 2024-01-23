Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hess were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 139.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hess by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Get Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.