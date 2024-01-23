Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $613,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after buying an additional 4,285,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $348.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

