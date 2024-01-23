Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $435,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $252.58 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.55 and a 200 day moving average of $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

